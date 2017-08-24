Two men, including 72-year-old, shot in North Lawndale

Two men, including a 72-year-old, were wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The victims, ages 37 and 72, were in a vehicle at 10:59 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Grenshaw, according to Chicago Police.

They heard gunshots and the younger man was struck in the neck, the older man in the back, police said.

The 37-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon.