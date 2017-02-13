Two men injured in Lemont crash

Two men were injured in a crash Monday morning in southwest suburban Lemont.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. at Archer Avenue just north of Main Street in Lemont, according to Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

A blue 2005 Mazda 4 was turning left into coming traffic and collided with a southbound white 2001 Chrysler Town and Country, Ansari said.

The driver of the Mazda, a 44-year-old Joliet man, was extricated from the car and taken to a hospital for treatment, Ansari said. The other driver, a 29-year-old Round Lake man, was also hospitalized.

Neither of their injuries were thought to be life-threatening, Ansari said.

The driver of the Mazda was cited for failure to yield.