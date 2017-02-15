Two men killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Two men were killed in a crash Saturday night near northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

A 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2010 Buick Lacrosse collided in the southbound lane of Walkup Road near Hillside Road in unincorporated Nunda Township about 7:35 p.m., according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Buick, a 68-year-old Crystal Lake man, was dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Toyota, a 28-year-old Crystal Lake man, was first taken to Centegra Hospital in McHenry, then flown to Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where he died Sunday, according to the sheriff”s office.

The younger driver was under investigation for DUI before his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neither of the drivers’ names were released Wednesday afternoon.