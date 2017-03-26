Two men killed in rollover crash in Manhattan

Two men were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday night in southwest suburban Manhattan.

A 2017 Subaru Impreza overturned at 9:23 p.m. on Illinois Route 52 at Cedar Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, David J. Alberts, 31, of Manhattan, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

The passenger, 31-year-old Brian J. Cadore, of Manhattan, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The men died of multiple injuries related to the crash, according to the coroner’s office.