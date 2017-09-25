Two men killed, woman hurt in apparent Glendale Heights murder-suicide

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday night in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Police were called about 8:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Golfview Drive for a disturbance with gunshots, according to Glendale Heights police.

Officers found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, and a woman who had been shot multiple times, police said

The woman, who was conscious, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, and police said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Jonathan Frandsen also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Matthew Rose was also dead at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Their ages and home addresses were not immediately available.

Investigators are “confident that there is no risk to the safety of the community and no suspects are being sought,” a statement from police said.

Glendale Heights police are investigating, along with the DuPage County coroner’s office and DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force.