Police: 1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Four people were inside a car in the 8200 block of South Ada at 12:30 p.m. when shots rang out and the vehicle fled the scene, according to Chicago Police.

Two passengers in the car realized they’d been shot and the driver stopped the car in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen, police said. A 19-year-old man was shot once in the back and a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the back.

Both victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the older man was pronounced dead, police said. The younger man was listed in critical condition.