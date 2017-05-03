Two men shot during robbery in Englewood

Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The men, ages 51 and 55, were standing on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Morgan at 6:51 a.m. when they were approached by a male who engaged them in conversation before pulling out handgun, according to Chicago Police.

He shot both men in the leg and took an unknown amount of cash from one of the victims before running away, police said.

The younger man was shot twice in the left thigh and the older man was shot once in the left calf, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.