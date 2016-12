Two men shot in Greater Grand Crossing

Two men were shot Monday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 9:25 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the face and a 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said.

They took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, but their conditions weren’t immediately available.