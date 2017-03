Two men shot in Humboldt Park

Two men were shot Tuesday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Homan, Chicago Police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said, along with an 18-year-old victim in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.