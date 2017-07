Two men shot in North Lawndale

Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 12:07 p.m. in the 1500 block of South St. Louis, according to Chicago Police.

The victims, both 24, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known where on the body the first victim was shot, but he was listed in critical condition, police said. The second victim was shot in the arm and leg, but his condition was unknown.