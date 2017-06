Two men shot near Arlington Heights

Two men were shot Monday afternoon near northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Cook County sheriff’s police were notified of the shooting in the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive in Palatine Township at 12:40 p.m., sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.

Two men had been shot, Ansari said. One of the men suffered serious injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were hospitalized.

Sheriff’s police are investigating.