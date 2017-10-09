Two men suffer accidental self-inflicted gunshot wounds on South Side

Two separate men accidentally shot and wounded themselves in separate incidents Saturday night on the South Side.

About 9:35 p.m., a 42-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle in the 11500 block of South State when the seatbelt became tangled in his holster and his firearm discharged, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right leg and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. The man has a valid concealed carry permit.

Less than two hours earlier, a 19-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg in the 8000 block of South Richmond at 7:44 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was not cooperating with investigators.