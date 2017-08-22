Two men, two teens wounded in drive-by shooting in Austin

Four people, including two teenage boys, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The victims were walking in the 300 block of North Central Avenue about 10:40 a.m. when a black Dodge Charger drove past and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 14-year-old was shot in chest and right arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, along with a 16-year-old boy who was struck in the lower back, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left ankle and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood; while a 22=year-old man was hit in the right leg and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. Their conditions were also stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.

A police source said three of the victims are documented gang members.