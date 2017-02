Two men wounded in Calumet Heights shooting

Two men were shot Saturday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:33 p.m., they were standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Phillips when someone in a red sedan fired shots at them, according to Chicago Police.

The first man, 21, was shot in the right leg, and the second man, 25, was shot in both legs, police said. They were both taken to Trinity Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.