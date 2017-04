Two men wounded, one critically, in North Lawndale shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Monday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 19 and 20, were in the 4300 block of West 15th Street about noon when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The older man was shot in the arm and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.