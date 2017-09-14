Two Northwest Side businesses robbed at gunpoint Saturday

Two Northwest Side businesses were robbed at gunpoint just 10 minutes apart Saturday afternoon.

The robberies happened at 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West Montrose, and 10 minutes later in the 3800 block of North Cicero, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

In both robberies, two suspects entered the business, and one pointed a handgun at the employee, announced a robbery and demanded cash from the register, police said.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 20, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, 150-170 pounds and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask, police said.

The other is described as a Hispanic male between 17 and 20, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7, 160-180 pounds and also wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.