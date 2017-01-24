Two Northwest Side businesses robbed at gunpoint

Police are warning Northwest Siders after two businesses in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods were robbed at gunpoint this week.

Both times, a suspect entered the business, pulled a handgun and demanded money and property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The first robbery happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of West Addison, police said. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 5-10 and 6-foot, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black gloves.

The second robbery happened at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of North Northwest Highway, police said. The suspect was described as a black man between 23 and 27, 6-foot to 6-foot-2, and 180 to 220 pounds, wearing a black and blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.