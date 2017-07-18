Two people injured in Plainfield rollover crash

Two people were injured in a rollover crash early Thursday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

About 3:15 a.m., the vehicle was heading north on Heggs Road at 127th Street when it left the road, struck a fire hydrant and rolled over, according to Plainfield police.

The two people inside were given emergency medical attention at the scene, then taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, police said. Their ages, genders and conditions were not released.

Heggs Road remained closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Plainfiled Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at (815) 436-6544.