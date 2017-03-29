Two robberies have been reported this month on the Near West Side.
The victims were approached and robbed of their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened at 3:10 p.m. March 9 in the 800 block of West Wayman; and 5:10 p.m. March 13 in the 400 block of North Sangamon, police said.
The suspect was described as a black man between 30 and 40, 6-foot to 6-foot-2, and 200-240 pounds with a dark complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.