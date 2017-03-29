Two people robbed on Near West Side

Two robberies have been reported this month on the Near West Side.

The victims were approached and robbed of their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 3:10 p.m. March 9 in the 800 block of West Wayman; and 5:10 p.m. March 13 in the 400 block of North Sangamon, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 30 and 40, 6-foot to 6-foot-2, and 200-240 pounds with a dark complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.