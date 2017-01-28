Two robberies reported overnight in Buffalo Grove

Police are searching for two suspects who committed two robberies early Saturday in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

About 2:25 a.m., two males entered the Mobil gas station at 1251 N. McHenry Rd. and ordered the clerk to open the cash register, according to Buffalo Grove police. They took about $50 from the register and ran east of the gas station, where they got into a vehicle and took off.

About an hour and a half later, the same suspects robbed the CVS at 20 E. Dundee Rd. in Buffalo Grove, police said.

At 3:50 a.m., they entered the store, ordered the clerk to open the cash register, took about $200 in cash, police said. They took off in a vehicle after the robbery.

Both suspects are described as light-skinned black or Hispanic males, between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot and thin builds, police said.

The first suspect was wearing a black Chicago Bulls jacket with light-colored sleeves and “BULLS” across the back, blue jeans and tan shoes, police said. The second suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, tan pants, black shoes with a white stripe on the side and dark scarf across his face.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.