Police are searching for two suspects who committed two robberies early Saturday in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Buffalo Grove police are searching for the suspects in two robberies early Saturday in the northwest suburb. | Buffalo Grove police

About 2:25 a.m., two males entered the Mobil gas station at 1251 N. McHenry Rd. and ordered the clerk to open the cash register, according to Buffalo Grove police. They took about $50 from the register and ran east of the gas station, where they got into a vehicle and took off.

About an hour and a half later, the same suspects robbed the CVS at 20 E. Dundee Rd. in Buffalo Grove, police said.

At 3:50 a.m., they entered the store, ordered the clerk to open the cash register, took about $200 in cash, police said. They took off in a vehicle after the robbery.

Both suspects are described as light-skinned black or Hispanic males, between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot and thin builds, police said.

The first suspect was wearing a black Chicago Bulls jacket with light-colored sleeves and “BULLS” across the back, blue jeans and tan shoes, police said. The second suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, tan pants, black shoes with a white stripe on the side and dark scarf across his face.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.