Two shot during Stickney home invasion

Two people were shot during a home invasion Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Stickney.

The incident happened about 9:25 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Lockwood Avenue in Stickney, according to Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

Two male victims were shot, and were taken to hospitals for treatment, Ansari said. Their ages and conditions weren’t immediately available.

Sheriff’s police are investigating.