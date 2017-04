Two shot in North Lawndale

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

They were in the 1900 block of South Harding at 2:01 p.m. when they “heard shots and felt pain,” according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in both legs, police said. They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where both were listed in good condition.

Police said both victims are documented gang members.