Two shot in West Garfield Park

Two people were shot Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The male and female were shot about 12:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago Police.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The male, who was shot in the back, was listed in critical condition; and the female, who was shot in the leg, was in serious condition.