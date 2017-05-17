Two swimmers die Tuesday after being pulled from Lake Michigan

A 23-year-old man pulled from Montrose Harbor was the second swimmer to die after jumping into the chilly waters of Lake Michigan on Tuesday.

Crews responded to a call of two swimmers in distress in the harbor near the 500 block of West Montrose about 6 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The men, ages 23 and 24, had jumped into the harbor, police said. Divers pulled the older man from the water, and the younger man made it to shore on his own. Both were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Juan Cornelia, 24, an Albany Park neighborhood resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:40 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The younger man’s condition was stabilized.

Earlier Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl died after she was pulled from the lake about five miles north in Rogers Park.

Tianna Hollinside jumped into the water for a swim near the 7700 block of North Eastlake Terrace about 9:50 a.m., authorities said. She was believed to be in the water for about 45 minutes before divers pulled her out and immediately began CPR.

Hollinside was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead at 1 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. She lived in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Though temperatures reached the mid-80s in Chicago on Tuesday, the water temperature was only about 52 degrees, Fire Media Director Larry Langford said. He cautioned potential swimmers against jumping in the lake with water that cold.