Two teens charged with Austin shooting

Two teenagers have been charged with shooting a man Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, each face one felony count of aggravated battery in connection with the 11:16 a.m. shooting, according to Chicago Police. The younger teen has also been charged with one count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony, and disregarding a red light.

A 27-year-old man was driving in the 5100 block of West North Avenue when he was shot in the left shoulder, both hands and buttocks, police said at the time. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

A short time later, officers on patrol spotted a vehicle committing a traffic violation, and as the officers tried to stop the vehicle, they were alerted that it had been involved in the shooting, police said.

The vehicle sped away from the traffic stop, but eventually stopped in the 400 block of North Ridgeland Avenue in west suburban Oak Park, police said. The suspects tried to run away, but were both apprehended and positively identified as the shooters.

Court information was not available for the teenagers, who were not identified because they are minors.