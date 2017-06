2 teens, man seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two teenagers and a man were seriously wounded Monday afternoon in a West Side Lawndale neighborhood shooting.

The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. at 15th and Kildare, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were both shot in the head, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A girl, 17, was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.