Two teens wounded, one critically, in North Lawndale shooting

Two teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The teens were walking out of a store in the 1300 block of South Lawndale at 1:06 p.m. when they heard shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the lower back and abdomen; and a 19-year-old man was shot in the knee, police said.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition and the man was in good condition.