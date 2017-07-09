Two vehicles damaged in Downers Grove garage fire

Two vehicles were damaged Tuesday in a garage fire in west suburban Downers Grove.

Firefighterts from the Darien-Woodridge Fire District were dispatched to a report of a garage fire in the 5500 block of Pershing Avenue in unincorporated Downers Grove, according to a statement from the Darien-Woodridge Fire District.

The first crews arrived within three and half minutes and extinguished the bulk of the fire within five minutes, the statement said. Fire companies remained on scene for an additional two hours to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Two vehicles, as well as the contents inside the garage, were damaged in the fire, the statement said. Damage to the structure was estimated at $70,000.