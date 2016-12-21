Two vehicles left running stolen from Geneva this week

Police are warning west suburban residents to lock their cars after two vehicles left running were stolen in Geneva this week.

The unlocked cars were reported stolen about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Lewis Road, and about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West State Street, according to Geneva police.

A third unlocked vehicle, which was not running but had the keys inside, was stolen about 7 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1800 block of Belter Court, police said.

“The convenience of a warm car is welcomed during the winter, but it is also an invitation for thieves to steal a vehicle, which can be done in just a matter of seconds,” a statement from police said.

Police advise residents not to leave their vehicles running unattended, whether or not the doors are locked.