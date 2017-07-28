Two violent robberies reported on same Uptown block

Police are warning North Side residents after two violent robberies were reported five days apart on the same Uptown block.

The suspects encounter victims on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of North Sheridan, knock them to the ground and take their property, according to the community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 10 p.m. July 19, and at 1:55 a.m. July 24, police said.

The suspects were described as a black males between 17 and 25, 5-foot and 6-foot, and about 150 pounds, police said. One of the suspects has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.