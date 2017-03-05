Two West Englewood businesses robbed at gunpoint

Two West Englewood neighborhood businesses on the South Side were robbed at gunpoint last week.

Two suspects entered the businesses, pulled out blue-steel handguns and stole merchandise from behind the counter, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 7:40 a.m. April 24 in the 7300 block of South Ashland and at 12:23 p.m. April 30 in the 6900 block of South Ashland, police said.

The suspects were described as black men between 18 and 30 years old, 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and 130 to 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.