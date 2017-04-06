Two women, infant die in Joliet house fire

Two women and an infant died in a fire early Saturday in Joliet. | Joliet Fire Department photo

Two women and an infant died in a house fire early Saturday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Firefighters responded at 1:54 a.m. to a call of a fire at a two-story home in the 0-100 block of North Center Street, Joliet Fire Department Deputy Chief Greg Blaskey said.

They found the home fully engulfed in flames, Blaskey said. A male who had jumped from the second floor was not hurt, but said three people were still inside.

Firefighters found two women and a baby girl on the second floor. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Blaskey and the Will County coroner’s office.

Their names have not yet been released. Autopsies were scheduled for Sunday.

The fire remains under investigation by the Joliet Fire Department and the ATF.