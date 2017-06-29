Two wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A teenage boy and a man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

They were walking in the 1100 block of North Lockwood at 3:10 p.m. when a dark car pulled up and someone inside began firing shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh and the 19-year-old man was shot in the lower right leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Police said both victims are affiliated with gangs.