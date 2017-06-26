Two wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

They were standing outside in the 4900 block of West Adams at 12:41 p.m. when a dark vehicle approached and the people inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the left foot and a 23-year-old man was shot in the left thigh, police said. Both were in good condition at the scene.

The vehicle headed west on Adams after the shooting. Police said both victims have gang affiliations.