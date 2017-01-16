Two wounded in South Chicago shooting

Two people were shot Monday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

At 5:46 p.m., a 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were in the 9100 block of South Commercial when someone walked up, got into a fight with the man, pulled out a gun and then opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said. The man was shot in the left forearm and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.