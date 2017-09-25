Two young boys hurt when school bus causes 5-vehicle crash in Niles

Two young boys were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Monday morning in north suburban Niles caused by a school bus driver who did not yield while making a left turn, police said.

Police responded about 8:58 a.m. to a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Main Street, involving four cars and a school bus, according to Niles police.

The small school bus, contracted by East Maine School District 63, was southbound on Milwaukee and entered the left turn lane at Main, police said. The bus then continued to turn left onto eastbound Main.

A car going northbound on Milwaukee struck the bus, causing the bus to hit a third vehicle on Main, then two more vehicles, also on Main, police said.

The Niles Fire Department treated two boys, ages 6 and 8, who were passengers on the bus, and the 37-year-old driver of the turning car for minor injuries, police said. All three were then taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

The bus sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene. The bus driver and the drivers of the vehicles hit by the bus were not hurt, police said.

Police said the school bus, operated by Alltown Bus Service, failed to yield to traffic while turning left, and the driver was ticketed.