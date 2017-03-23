U.S. Bank branch robbed in Lincoln Square

A U.S. Bank branch was robbed Thursday afternoon in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 1:45 p.m. at 4725 N. Western Ave., according to FBI Special Agent John Althen.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot white male with a goatee who was wearing glasses with a black skull cap, a black puffy coat, dark pants, a dark scarf and a messenger bag. Althen said he looked “well-kept” and “business-like.”

He ran south on Western after the robbery, Althen said.