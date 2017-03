U.S. Bank branch robbed in North Center

A woman robbed a bank Saturday morning in the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 10:38 a.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 4037 N. Lincoln, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 black woman in her mid 30s with a stocky build, Croon said. She was wearing a gray scarf, dark sunglasses and an orange long-sleeve sweater.