U.S. Bank branch robbed in Plainfield

Federal authorities are investigating a bank robbery Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Plainfield.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 3:15 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch inside the Meijer store at 13251 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot black male weighing about 130 pounds, Croon said. He was wearing a hat.

Further details were not immediately available.