U.S. Bank branch robbed in Portage Park

A bank was robbed Wednesday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened at the U.S. Bank branch at 5850 W. Belmont Ave. at 9:53 a.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 50 and 60, wearing all black clothing, Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene.