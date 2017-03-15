Source: Russian security service officers charged in Yahoo breach

Yahoo's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. The company has warned users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016, the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several years ago. | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A source has told the Associated Press that charges have been filed against four defendants, including 2 officers of Russian security services, in connection with a mega breach of Yahoo user accounts.

The Justice Department had been expected to announce charges tied to the data breach Wednesday morning.

Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, was asked at a conference earlier in the morning about a report that an unspecified cybercrime announcement was connected to a hack of Yahoo user accounts.

She said that while she could not discuss specifics, the case was a good example of cooperation between law enforcement and a company that’s a hacking victim.