Suit: Uber driver who was attacked by passenger sues Uber, passenger

An Uber driver is suing a passenger who attacked him and threw a brick through his vehicle's window in March. | Attorney Bryant M. Greening

A man who was attacked by a passenger while driving for Uber in March is suing the ride-share company and the passenger.

Richard Poisso was driving three UberPOOL passengers on March 18 near the 1300 block of West North Avenue in West Town when one of the passengers, Alton Hagins, physically and verbally assaulted another passenger, according to the three-count suit, filed Monday in Cook County circuit court.

Poisso told Hagins to stop the assault and asked him to leave the vehicle for everybody’s safety, the suit alleges.

Hagins yelled a racial slur at Poisso and struck him with a closed fist in the face and neck, the suit alleges. He then got out of the vehicle and threw a concrete block through its rear window, shattering glass onto Poisso and his passengers.

Hagins caused Poisso to suffer “severe and permanent injuries, both internally and externally,” according to the suit.

Hagins, a 33-year-old St. Louis resident, was arrested at 5:26 a.m. March 18 and charged with battery – make physical contact and criminal damage to property under $300, according to Chicago Police. He was released that day on a $1,500 ibond.

Poisso is suing Uber Technologies for one count of negligence and Hagins for one count each of battery and assault, according to the suit. He seeks more than $50,000 in damages from Uber and more than $100,000 from Hagins.

A representative for Uber could not immediately be reached for comment on the suit Monday evening.