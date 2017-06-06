Uber fires over 20 workers in harassment investigation: report

Uber Technologies Inc. has fired more than 20 employees after a companywide investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. | AP file photo

Uber Technologies Inc. has fired more than 20 employees after a companywide investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, Bloomberg reported.

The ride-hailing company in March vowed to change direction and become a more humane company after a wave of ugly developments, including allegations of rampant sexual harassment and a video of a profanity-laced confrontation between the ride-hailing company’s CEO Travis Kalanick and a disgruntled driver.

Then, in April, Uber communications chief Rachel Whetstone decided to leave the company. Whetstone did not give a reason for her departure.

The investigation led the law firm Perkins Coie LLP reviewed 215 claimed filed with Uber human relations, Bloomberg reported, citing information from a person familiar with the matter.

Former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder is leading a separate investigation. The New York Times reported that Holder’s report has been delivered to Uber’s board.