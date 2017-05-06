UK attack suspect already known to authorities

This undated photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, whom police have named as suspects in the London Bridge attack. | Metropolitan Police via AP

London police say one of the three suspects in the van and knife attack near London Bridge that left seven people dead was known to authorities, but they had no reason to think he was actively planning to do harm.

Police said in a statement on Monday that British police and intelligence agencies were familiar with 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan.

The statement did not provide details on why Butt had come to the attention of law enforcement.

Police in London said a second suspect identified Monday, Rashid Redouane, was not known to police.

Investigations are continuing to identify the third attacker.

In Monday’s statement, police also said two of the 12 people arrested since the attack as possible accomplices have been freed.

The sister of a missing 32-year-old man says he is believed to have died in the attacks on London Bridge and a nearby food market Saturday night.

Melissa McMullan told Sky News on Monday that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card was found on one of the bodies after the attack, which claimed seven victims.

She says authorities are “unable to formally identify him until the coroner’s report begins tomorrow.”

McMullan says her brother lived in Hackney in east London and was last seen outside a pub just before the van and knife attacks began.

She said: “While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us.”

He was the second of the seven victims in Saturday night’s attack to be identified.

Canadian social worker Christine Archibald was being remembered as a “bright light” for her profession as those who loved her launch an online campaign of compassionate acts after she was struck by a van of terrorists on London Bridge and died in her fiance’s arms.

“My baby brother lost the love of his life on the London bridge. In a split second, his entire life was ripped away from him,” Ferguson Rowe said.

Ferguson had been walking a few steps ahead of his 30-year-old finacee, then held her as she died, Ferguson Rowe said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Police Commissioner Cressida Dick have toured the site of the London Bridge attack and praised the quick police work that they said prevented further deaths. Dick said Monday the attack was “ghastly” but that Londoners are pulling together and refusing to be cowed by terrorists.

She said providing more firearms for London police would not be a sound solution to the increased tempo of terrorist attacks, saying the strategy of heavily armed, highly mobile specialty teams is effective.