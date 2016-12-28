Two-state solution ‘only way to achieve’ Mideast peace: Kerry

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday morning began outlining the United States’ latest plan for peace in the Middle East.

A two-state solution is the “only way to achieve a just and lasting peace” between Israel and the Palestinians, Kerry said.

He also said that Israel ‘can either be Jewish or it can be democratic’ if it chooses to form one state with Palestinians.

Kerry’s speech comes days after the U.S. refused to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution that called Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed the resolution and accused the U.S. of colluding with the Palestinians in drawing it up.

A senior Israeli Cabinet minister, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday called Kerry’s speech a “pathetic step,” further heightening tensions between the two close allies as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office.

Israeli leaders have made no secret they are counting on President-elect Donald Trump to change U.S. policy.

