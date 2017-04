Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket sold at Chicago store

A Chicago grocery store sold a winning $1 million ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but no one has claimed the prize.

The winning “Quick Pick” ticket was bought at the Jewel grocery store at 1341 N. Pauline St., according to the Illinois lottery. The retailer will receive $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

Powerball players are encouraged to check their tickets immediately, the lottery said.