Unclaimed $2M Powerball ticket sold in Joliet

A liquor store in southwest suburban Joliet sold a winning $2 million Powerball ticket earlier this week, but no one has claimed the prize.

The winning ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing, which matched five of six numbers, was sold at Highland Liquors at 1619 E. Cass St., according to the Illinois Lottery. The retailer will receive a bonus of $20,000, or one percent of the prize, for selling the ticket.

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing to claim their prizes.