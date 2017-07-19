Unclaimed $350K lottery ticket expires next month

Time is running out for the owner of a lottery ticket sold in the Loop last year to claim the $350,000 prize.

The ticket, sold at A & B Convenience, 100 W. Randolph St., won the jackpot when it marched all five numbers – 07 – 11 – 24 – 25 – 26 – in the evening drawing on Aug. 16, 2016, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

Winners have up to a year from the original drawing date to claim their prizes at one of five Illinois Lottery Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Springfield, Rockford and Fairview Heights. Unclaimed prizes are transferred to the state’s Common School Fund or Capital Projects Fund.

The store received a bonus of $3,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.