Unclaimed $350K lottery ticket sold in Northlake store

A west suburban Northlake store sold a winning $350,000 ticket for Wednesday’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing, but no one has claimed the prize.

The winning ticket was bought at AF Truck Center at 300 W. North Ave. in Northlake, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all five numbers — 0, 10. 32, 38, and 43 — in the Wednesday evening drawing.

The store will receive $3,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s prize centers, according to lottery officials. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.