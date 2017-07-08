Unclaimed $7.25 million lottery ticket sold in Wheaton

A west suburban Wheaton convenience store sold a winning $7.25 million lottery ticket for the July 31 drawing, but no one has claimed the prize.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at DuPage Pantry Plus at 238 N. Gables Blvd., according to the Illinois Lottery. The retailer will receive a bonus of $72,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing to claim their prizes.